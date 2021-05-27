2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Absolutely feel sorry for Jack’: V’Landys reacts as de Belin set to return to the NRL

3 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Article image for ‘Absolutely feel sorry for Jack’: V’Landys reacts as de Belin set to return to the NRL

ARLC Commissioner Peter V’landys has responded as Jack de Belin prepares to return to the NRL after being stood down for two years.

De Belin is poised to make his return after the Director of Public Prosecutions dropped sexual assault charges against the player and co-accused Callan Sinclair.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham while he feels “absolutely sorry for Jack” for not being able to play, he stands by the decision.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Matt King

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873