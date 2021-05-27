‘Absolutely feel sorry for Jack’: V’Landys reacts as de Belin set to return to the NRL

ARLC Commissioner Peter V’landys has responded as Jack de Belin prepares to return to the NRL after being stood down for two years.

De Belin is poised to make his return after the Director of Public Prosecutions dropped sexual assault charges against the player and co-accused Callan Sinclair.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham while he feels “absolutely sorry for Jack” for not being able to play, he stands by the decision.

Image: Getty/Matt King