‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Paramedic’s wallet stolen from ambulance

A paramedic has had their wallet stolen from the ambulance while attending to a woman in Sydney’s south-west.

NSW Ambulance was called to a home in Ingleburn yesterday morning following reports of a 23-year-old woman with chest pain.

While paramedics assessed the woman and loaded her into the ambulance, a trainee paramedic had items stolen from their vehicle.

NSW Ambulance Superintendent Stephanie Radnidge told Ben Fordham the paramedic’s bank card had already been used.

“It is just absolutely disgraceful.

“This is a young man that’s been in the job for two months, out there on the frontline, in a pandemic… and he’s confronted with this straight out of his training.

“To come along and steal property… that’s the behaviour of someone nothing short of a grub.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty