‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Mark Latham slams ‘scandalous’ NSW government move

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has slammed the government for keeping lockdown going for longer than necessary.

Mr Latham has requested modelling of the health impacts of a sustained recession but the NSW government was unable to provide it.

He told Alan Jones the state has dropped the ball by failing to create modelling.

“The fact that they’ve admitted they’re flying blind … is a public scandal of the first order!

“The NSW economy has stayed locked down too long.

“The unemployment rate is going to be partially virus-induced, partially government-induced.

“The fact that there’s no due diligence, I find absolutely disgraceful.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview