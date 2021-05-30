‘Absolute bastards’: Mark Latham doubles down after Oatlands crash memorial vandalised

A memorial dedicated to the four children killed by a drunk driver in Sydney’s northwest has been vandalised.

It’s not known who tore down the temporary memorial.

Earlier this month, the Oatlands Golf Club rejected a permanent memorial for the four children at the site of the crash.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham told Ben Fordham Transport Minister Andrew Constance is “working on a permanent solution”.

“The bottom line is, we shouldn’t let these absolute bastards at the golf club win.”

Image: Facebook/ The Four Angels