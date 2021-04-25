2GB
About 4000 people march for ANZAC Day despite 10,000 cap

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
About 4000 people joined in on Sydney’s ANZAC Day march, despite COVID restrictions allowing for up to 10,000 marchers.

RSL NSW President Ray James told Ben Fordham crowd numbers were down from previous years.

“The march normally takes till about 12.30, and it was just after 11.30 when our marshalls and RSL staff crossed the line.

“All the banners were there … it’s just that not as many people behind those banners.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
