ABC Chair reflects on ‘new boy’ Alan Jones’ career

Aussie icon and ABC Chair Ita Buttrose has reflected on her time working with Alan Jones after he announced he would be retiring from radio.

Once a broadcaster at 2GB, Ms Buttrose told Deborah Knight that she has always been impressed by Alan’s work ethic.

“I remember when Alan Jones started, he was the new boy and within a very short while he was doing extraordinarily well in the ratings.

“I am amazed at Alan’s stamina over the years.

“I’ve been to lunch at his place a few times and he’s always full of beans, there’s always something happening.

“It’s probably time he did enjoy sleeping in, if he can because I think his body is probably programmed to wake up at 2.30.”

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse