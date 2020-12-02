2GB
ABC chair challenged by Communications Minister over public interest allegations

4 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Communications Minister Paul Fletcher’s letter to ABC chair Ita Buttrose has sparked renewed interest in a controversial Four Corners investigation.

The episode ‘Inside the Canberra Bubble’, an exposé of alleged affairs and inappropriate behaviour by government ministers, has been criticised over its relevance to the public interest.

Mr Fletcher told Jim Wilson he wrote the letter to ensure the program conforms to the ABC Act, particularly concerned by the inclusion of “matters which [allegedly] occurred a quarter of a century ago”.

“What I want to be satisfied of is that the board has properly considered this matter.

“The ABC has editorial independence from government and parliament … but that doesn’t mean it has no responsibility.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

