2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘A very unfortunate situation’: The Block postponed due to border closures

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Scott Cam

With states shutting their borders one-by-one, the Nine Network has decided to postpone production of The Block.

Presenter Scott Cam says the decision wasn’t easy, and many tradies will keep working on The Block in the meantime, but the network had to do the right thing by the contestants.

“People sacrifice a lot to come on our show. They leave their kids behind.

“We decided to get them home with their families.”

With half of the series already shot, Mr Cam promised the show would go on – as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/The Block

 

Ben Fordham
Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.