‘A very sad day in Melbourne’ as state of emergency powers extended six months

4 hours ago
Victorian parliament has approved a six-month extension of the state of emergency as coronavirus cases continue to trend downwards.

The bill passed with 20 votes in favour and 19 against in the upper house.

Premier Daniel Andrews originally sought a 12-month extension to the state of emergency powers.

Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham the Premier should step down.

“It’s a very, very, sad day in Melbourne, Victoria.

“This is police state stuff, it’s scary.”

