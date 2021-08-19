2GB
‘A terrible tragedy’: Iconic Chinese restaurant to close its doors

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Sydney’s best known Chinese restaurant will close its doors.

The Golden Century Seafood Restaurant has gone into administration after more than 30 years in business.

The restaurant has been known for its famous clientele, feeding thousands of people who came through their doors.

One of its more frequent patrons was former Labor senator Graham Richardson.

Mr Richardson told Ben Fordham “this is a very sad day for me”.

“I think it’s a terrible tragedy.”

