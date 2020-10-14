2GB
A slice of motorsport heaven hits the real estate market

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
A slice of motorsport heaven in Bathurst is on the market overlooking over the world famous Mount Panorama circuit.

The 10-acre property at 505 Conrod Straight is up for sale.

Keith Tucker, who describes himself as an “absolute rev-head” owns the property and told Jim Wilson that the views have to be seen to be believed.

“We have enjoyed it thoroughly, we will thoroughly miss it.

“We wake up every morning and go ‘gee whiz I can’t wait to do this again tomorrow’.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
