‘A sign of hope’ for Alzheimer’s sufferers: Health Minister

Around half a million Australians with Alzheimer’s could have access to a new drug being reviewed by the medical regulator.

US health regulators have approved a new drug, Aduhelm, that’s been shown to slow the disease in its early stages.

Health Minister Greg Hunt told Ben Fordham the TGA is reviewing the drug.

“There is some debate about how effective it is, but that’s why we’ve got the medical regulators.

“It’s a sign of hope.”

