‘A sick act’: Flock of native birds poisoned to death in Sydney park

The NSW Environment Protection Authority is hunting for the culprit responsible for the poisoning of birds in a south-west Sydney park.

24 dead and sick birds, including native corellas, ibis, and cockatoos, have been found so far at Hampden Road Reserve in Lakemba.

The EPA’s Director of Regulatory Operations Giselle Howard told Jim Wilson rat poison scattered with rice was found at the scene.

“We really think it’s deplorable behaviour when people can leave material around like that. The impact on native wildlife has been quite extreme.

“Sydney wildlife carers alerted us to it … it’s very stressful for them as well, in seeing birds either deceased or in a very stressed situation.”

Jim was disgusted by the case.

“What grubs! A sick act.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you can assist with information, call the Environment Line on 131 555.