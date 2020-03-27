A round of applause tonight for our frontline workers

At 6PM tonight (Friday 27 March), Ben Fordham is encouraging Aussies to pause for a moment and ‘clap for our carers’.

“Say thank you to the unsung heroes, our frontline workers of COVID-19,” Ben tells listeners.

“The teachers, the nurses, the doctors, the pharmacists, the posties, the police, the emergency services workers, supermarket workers, delivery drivers, waste management workers, and anyone going the extra mile to get our communities through this challenge.”

Tonight’s collective round of applause will echo that of our neighbors over the pond, after the UK clapped for its National Health Service (NHS) last night.

Royal Australian College of Practitioners President Dr Harry Nespolon says it’s “a fantastic gesture”.

“It really does show that people really do care about frontline workers: it’s not just about the doctors.

“I really care about my receptionists, because they’re the ones who are even more at the frontline at the moment.”

