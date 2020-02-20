‘A real love thing’: 10cc kicking off tour around Australia
Famous 70s English rock band, 10cc, is returning to Australia for a grand tour.
The rock band is returning to Australia with ‘The Things We Do For Love 2020 Tour’.
Founder Graham Gouldman tells Deborah Knight live shows are a way for musicians to express themselves.
“It’s a real love thing… just look out at those smiling faces when people sing along and it just makes us feel good.
“It kind of set up like a circle of love between the audience and the band.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview