A phone call is ‘the difference between life and death’ in new joint campaign

A new campaign is calling on everyone to break the cycle of silence and instead take action when they see or hear domestic violence.

The NSW Government, Crime Stoppers, and the NSW Police are releasing a new joint TV advertising campaign sending the message to everyone to call the police if you see or hear any form of domestic violence.

NSW Attorney-General and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Mark Speakman told Deborah Knight, “this is a scourge right across the country that has to be tackled on many fronts”.

“The latest campaign is… to make sure that if people… hear something or see something that could amount to domestic violence they pick up the phone and call the police.

Mr Speakman stressed that victim-survivors of domestic violence need a neighbour, friend, or a family member to make that phone call.

“Because that phone call could be the difference between life and death.

“And the police need that phone call, because unless they know what’s going on they can’t help.”

On a separate topic, Mr Speakman took the opportunity to respond to Labor’s handling of Shaoquett Moselmane following AFP raids of his house and offices last week.

The Attorney-General said he believes NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay has been “slow off the mark” in her response to the situation.

“Mr Shaoquett Moselmane is entitled to the presumption of innocence, but she should have acted far quicker and moved for his suspension from parliament.

“Parliament needs to protect itself while these investigations are ongoing.

“We need to keep our lawmaking safe, we need to keep the process of parliament safe, and he should be suspended from parliament.

“The suggestion that we might have a foreign cell inside the building metres away from the Premier and other ministers is quite frightening.”

If you or someone you know needs help and doesn’t want to go directly to the police they can contact these services:

1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

LIFELINE 13 11 14

If you’re in immediate danger call 000

Image: Getty