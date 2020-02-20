A mother’s plea in the face of bullying goes viral on social media

A desperate mother has taken to social media to show the impacts of bullying.

The Queensland mum filmed her nine-year-old son to show the impacts of what she claims was hurtful behaviour from fellow students.

This mum pleads for parents to educate their children while showing the impact bullying has had on her son.

The video, which lasts for more than six minutes, had been viewed more than three million times on his mother’s Facebook page.

Voice-over artist Ian ‘Lofty’ Fulton was born with dwarfism and tells Ben Fordham bullying is a real concern.

“Bullying is bullying. It is devastating.

“This is not about me… but watching that video was like looking back on myself 40 odd years ago.”

WARNING: The below video is a short excerpt of the full post, but some may still find the content distressing

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.