‘A million reasons for you to do it’: Ray Hadley urges public to help bring cold-case killers to justice

NSW Police are once again appealing to the public for information regarding the decade-old murder of a security guard, after increasing the reward to $1 million.

Gary Allibon was fatally shot just after 6am on Monday 7 June 2010 when three men robbed the cash-in-transit van he was guarding on Sussex Street, Sydney.

“A decade on, Mr Allibon’s wife still deserves to know who took the precious life of her loved one and why,” Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliot said.

“Gary was fatally shot in the early morning, when he was simply doing his job and minding his own business.

“Someone must have seen or heard something. If you have any information at all regarding Gary’s death, please contact police.

“Even the smallest bit of information could help solve this crime. It’s never too late.”

Ray Hadley revealed to listeners it’s a case he’s been familiar with for a long time.

“The coppers know who they’re looking for, they just need you to help them put the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle together and bring these creatures to justice.

“There’s a million reasons for you to do it.”

