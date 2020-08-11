A message for NSW from locked-down Melbourne
Ben Fordham this morning revealed he received a phone call from Melbourne radio host Ross Stevenson yesterday, with a simple message for the people of NSW.
After a deadly couple of days in Victoria, the state has today recorded another 21 deaths and 410 new COVID-19 cases.
The Breakfast host at our sister station 3AW told Ben it was “a dreadful situation.”
Melburnians are in the thick of Stage 4 restrictions following alarmingly high rates of community transmission.
He had a message to share on 2GB Radio this morning.
Press PLAY to hear the full message
