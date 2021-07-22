2GB
‘A long time coming’: Ben Fordham confesses to hilarious prank on radio great

5 hours ago
Article image for ‘A long time coming’: Ben Fordham confesses to hilarious prank on radio great

“I need to confess something, and this is a long time coming,” Ben Fordham began on his Breakfast program.

“Some years ago, I had been out to dinner with a few mates and I’d had a couple of drinks.

“I was in a taxi going home listening to Stan Zemanek and Stan Zemanek started unloading on David Leckie and I thought, what would happen if I called up Stan pretending to be David Leckie.”

Press PLAY below to hear the prank call

David Leckie, the former boss of Channel 9 and 7, died this week after a long illness.

 

David Leckie image: Getty/Patrick Riviere 

