‘A line in the sand’: Landmark reforms for child sex abuse cases

Jurors in child abuse trials will be allowed to hear evidence of an accused’s prior convictions under landmark legal reforms.

NSW is the first Australian jurisdiction to introduce the legislation after recommendations from the royal commission.

Labor has given its in-principal support with Attorney-General Mark Speakman telling Alan Jones he’s hopeful the critical bill will become law.

“This has been the biggest problem in child sexual abuse cases.

“Because, commonly, an offender will be a repeat offender and the juries just don’t know that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley has applauded the government for its initiative.

“There’s a legacy for the Berejiklian government. It’s a line in the sand.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

Image: Getty/seksan Mongkhonkhamsao