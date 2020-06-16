‘A horrific attack’: Retired nurse attacked while coming to stranger’s aid

A retired nurse was attacked while she was coming to the aid of an unconscious stranger in Sydney.

The 66-year-old nurse was walking down King Street, Newtown, when she saw a man unconscious on the footpath.

While she was helping the man, another pushed her to the ground and attacked her.

Members of the public intervened and pushed the man off her.

The nurse was taken to hospital with a broken arm and will undergo surgery.

Detective Acting-Superintendent Peter Glynn told Ben Fordham the attacker was allegedly in the company of the 24-year-old unconscious male.

“It was a horrific attack.

“She has been assaulted in a violent and unprovoked attack.”

Ben Fordham has condemned the attack.

“I’ll say this in very general terms, anyone who attacks a 66-year-old nurse is a scumbag.”

A 57-year-old man has been denied bail and will appear in court later today.

