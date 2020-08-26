A decade on: The ‘incredible’ Sophie Delezio catches up with Ben Fordham

Sophie Delezio continues to inspire Australia after surviving two horrific car crashes as a child.

Ben Fordham, who last spoke with Sophie when she was a child, said her “story is incredible and so is she.”

Ben spoke with Sophie after she appeared on the ABC TV’s Anh’s Brush With Fame on Tuesday night.

“Long time no speak … I’m so proud of you, that was amazing to watch,” said Ben.

Sophie told Ben “it was an amazing experience … it’s so easy to talk to Anh … every conversation you feel like you need to have a therapy session with him”.

Image: Nine TODAY