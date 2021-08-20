2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 2GB online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘A complete myth’: Dr Ross..

‘A complete myth’: Dr Ross Walker busts AstraZeneca VS Pfizer vaccine debate

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
AstraZenecaCOVID-19 vaccineDr Ross Walkerpfizer
Article image for ‘A complete myth’: Dr Ross Walker busts AstraZeneca VS Pfizer vaccine debate

Healthy Living host Dr Ross Walker has joined Jim Wilson to respond to your vaccine concerns, and debunk common COVID myths.

Dr Ross urged listeners to take up the AstraZeneca vaccine, especially older listeners, based on increasing evidence its antibody levels are higher than Pfizer’s over time.

Jim, Dr Ross and even the Queen have all been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Jim pointed out!

“What really irritates me, Jim, is when I hear people say ‘oh no, I’m waiting for the superior Pfizer vaccine’.

“That is a complete myth … let me just give you the facts on this.”

Press PLAY below to hear your vaccine questions answered

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873