‘A complete myth’: Dr Ross Walker busts AstraZeneca VS Pfizer vaccine debate

Healthy Living host Dr Ross Walker has joined Jim Wilson to respond to your vaccine concerns, and debunk common COVID myths.

Dr Ross urged listeners to take up the AstraZeneca vaccine, especially older listeners, based on increasing evidence its antibody levels are higher than Pfizer’s over time.

Jim, Dr Ross and even the Queen have all been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Jim pointed out!

“What really irritates me, Jim, is when I hear people say ‘oh no, I’m waiting for the superior Pfizer vaccine’.

“That is a complete myth … let me just give you the facts on this.”

Image: Getty