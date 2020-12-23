A 15-year-old’s life-changing escape from an arranged marriage

A woman who escaped an arranged marriage as a child has opened up about the extraordinary experience.

Shar Moore’s new book ‘Empowering Stories of Female leaders who said YNot’ aims to inspire other women to seize opportunities.

She told Joe Hildebrand a defining moment of her life was escaping an arranged marriage at 15 years of age after a four-year engagement.

Ms Moore said it wasn’t until six months before her wedding she realised she could ask for more in life when her step-father asked if an arranged marriage was what she wanted.

“I didn’t realise 1, that I had a choice and 2, that I could actually choose my own destiny.”

She said that question shaped her entire future.

“At 15 and a half is when I clicked my fingers and snapped into life.”

Press PLAY below to hear more of Shar Moore’s inspirational story.

Image: Getty