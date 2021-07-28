99 per cent of businesses eligible for assistance: NSW Treasurer

The NSW Treasurer is confident almost all businesses will be able to receive support after Sydney’s lockdown was extended by a month.

JobSaver payments will now be available to businesses with an annual turnover of between $75,000 and $250 million, up from $50 million, which have experienced a revenue decline of 30 per cent or more.

Businesses that keep their employees will be able to receive between $1,500 and $100,000 per week, up from $10,000.

Dominic Perrottet told Ben Fordham they don’t want anyone to fall through the cracks.

“99 per cent of businesses will be able to access some sort of payment.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview