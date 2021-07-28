2GB
99 per cent of businesses eligible for assistance: NSW Treasurer

2 hours ago
The NSW Treasurer is confident almost all businesses will be able to receive support after Sydney’s lockdown was extended by a month.

JobSaver payments will now be available to businesses with an annual turnover of between $75,000 and $250 million, up from $50 million, which have experienced a revenue decline of 30 per cent or more.

Businesses that keep their employees will be able to receive between $1,500 and $100,000 per week, up from $10,000.

Dominic Perrottet told Ben Fordham they don’t want anyone to fall through the cracks.

“99 per cent of businesses will be able to access some sort of payment.”

