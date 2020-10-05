88-year-old City2Surf legend’s plan for anniversary race foiled
88-year-old Charles Rochester has completed every single City2Surf since its inception, and he’s still going strong.
Age is just a number for Mr Rochester, who puts his ability down to a healthy, drug and alcohol-free lifestyle.
However, with the traditional course off-limits due to COVID-19, he told Jim Wilson he’s been forced to make alternative arrangements and postpone his 50th race until 2021.
“I’ll just make love, mate! I’m not running this year.
“There’s only one City2Surf.”
