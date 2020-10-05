2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • 88-year-old City2Surf legend’s..

88-year-old City2Surf legend’s plan for anniversary race foiled

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Charles RochesterCity 2 SurfFitnessRunning

88-year-old Charles Rochester has completed every single City2Surf since its inception, and he’s still going strong.

Age is just a number for Mr Rochester, who puts his ability down to a healthy, drug and alcohol-free lifestyle.

However, with the traditional course off-limits due to COVID-19, he told Jim Wilson he’s been forced to make alternative arrangements and postpone his 50th race until 2021.

“I’ll just make love, mate! I’m not running this year.

“There’s only one City2Surf.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Supplied

Jim Wilson
HealthLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873