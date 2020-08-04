5G radiation risk akin to using a microwave

5G conspiracy theorists should be prepared to throw out their radios and microwaves too, according to bioeffects researchers.

Anti-5G activists have been loudly opposing the super-fast network upgrade, describing it as forcing Australians into a ‘radiation soup’ on the ABC’s Four Corners.

Director of the Australian Centre for Electromagnetic Bioeffects Research Professor Rodney Croft dismissed the conspiracists’ claims, telling Jim Wilson the risk of radiation exposure is akin to using a radio or microwave.

“The levels are extremely, extremely small, and just far too small to have any adverse health effect.

“We look for everything, no matter how trivial or unlikely it seems … [but] the levels … are so small that we really couldn’t measure it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty