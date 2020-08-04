2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

5G radiation risk akin to using a microwave

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
5GConspiracy TheoriesProfessor Rodney Croftradiation

5G conspiracy theorists should be prepared to throw out their radios and microwaves too, according to bioeffects researchers.

Anti-5G activists have been loudly opposing the super-fast network upgrade, describing it as forcing Australians into a ‘radiation soup’ on the ABC’s Four Corners.

Director of the Australian Centre for Electromagnetic Bioeffects Research Professor Rodney Croft dismissed the conspiracists’ claims, telling Jim Wilson the risk of radiation exposure is akin to using a radio or microwave.

“The levels are extremely, extremely small, and just far too small to have any adverse health effect.

“We look for everything, no matter how trivial or unlikely it seems … [but] the levels … are so small that we really couldn’t measure it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNewsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873