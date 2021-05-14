48 Australians due to fly home on repatriation flight test positive to COVID-19

Nearly 50 Australians due to leave India on the first repatriation flight in two weeks have tested positive to COVID-19.

150 Australians were booked on the flight.

Nine News reporter Chris O’Keefe said the plane will arrive in Howard Springs half full.

“I just spoke to Barry O’Farrell, the High Commissioner in New Delhi and he says unfortunately they can’t fill those seats either because you have to have two negative tests before you board the plane and there’s just not enough time to test people who are further down the line.”

He said they were the most vulnerable.

“They have to clear the virus, test negative, and then re-book the flight.

“It may be a long, long wait for them unfortunately.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest from Chris O’Keefe

Nine News reporter and chief of staff in Darwin, Kathleen Gazzola, said the flight was due to land between 9.30am and 10am tomorrow morning.

“It certainly would be heartbreaking,” she told Jim Wilson.

“72 of those have been pulled off the flight, 48 tested positive and 24 were family close contacts they won’t be able to get on that flight.”

Press PLAY to hear the latest