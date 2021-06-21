2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

3D skin scans hold hope of early melanoma detection

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
melanomaskin cancerVictoria Mar
Article image for 3D skin scans hold hope of early melanoma detection

3D skin scans mapping the surface of a person’s body could detect deadly melanomas earlier.

Melbourne researchers will study 3D images of the skin of 15,000 Australians to devise an algorithm that can project who will suffer melanoma and other skin cancers.

Monash University Associate Professor Victoria Mar told Deborah Knight it’s a world-first approach.

“People living in regional areas will be able to access these machines and we’ll be able to read the images … centrally, in Sydney or Melbourne or Brisbane.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873