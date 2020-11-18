2GB producer describes chaotic scenes in Adelaide as full lockdown announced

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced the state will go into hard lockdown from midnight tonight.

The lockdown will last 6 days. Schools, cafes, pubs and restaurants will be closed and masks will be made mandatory.

The decision comes in response to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Adelaide’s north, as authorities attempt to ward off a second wave.

From midnight, residents will not be allowed to leave their homes unless they are essential workers or for grocery shopping.

2GB Drive producer Tara Moroney crossed to Jim from Adelaide, where she arrived for a holiday this morning.

She said the mood shifted when the announcement was made.

PANIC BUYING: Anxious scenes right now playing out at supermarkets and pharmacies across Adelaide. This is the line to get INTO Coles at Norwood. @9NewsAdel pic.twitter.com/zHfILagTc6 — Mike Lorigan (@mikelorigan) November 18, 2020

“Everyone just went into panic mode, the mood just shifted,” she said.

“The stores … the lines were out the door. I was in Rundle Mall about an hour ago, and I walked past the Woolies, it was packed.

“People have got rolls of toilet paper under their arms, boxes of alcohol, everyone is trying to get to the shops to get out of the city before the lockdown hits at midnight tonight.”

Image: Mike Lorigan, Nine News, Twitter