2GB listener caught up in Adelaide COVID-19 outbreak

A 2GB listener quarantining in the hotel believed to be at the centre of the South Australian COVID-19 outbreak is being forced to undergo another 14 days of quarantine.

17 cases have been detected in SA to date as the state works against the clock to contain the spread.

Listener Shaun is quarantining in a hotel in Adelaide on his way back home to Queensland.

“I was due to be released today and now they’ve told me I’ll be transferred to another medi-hotel for another 14 days.

“Then I’ll be home for three days and then back to work in Africa.”

Image: Getty