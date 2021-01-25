2GB host Graham Ross ‘thrilled’ by Australia Day honour

Host of The Garden Clinic, Graham Ross, has been awarded an Australia Day honour.

The horticulturist celebrated 40 years on-air at 2GB with The Garden Clinic last year sharing his extensive gardening knowledge with listeners across Australia.

Graham told Ben Fordham he’s received many honours over the years but none compare.

“This is a real cherry on the cake to get recognition in our own country and your own community.

“It’s a huge honour, I’m really thrilled.”

