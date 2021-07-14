2GB
22-year-old Aussie’s feature film debut tells regional coming-of-age tale

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
AUSTRALIAN FILMCameron UtigerMoviesNewcastle
Article image for 22-year-old Aussie’s feature film debut tells regional coming-of-age tale

Up-and-coming young filmmaker Cameron Utiger has delved into the experience of growing up in Newcastle with his first ever feature-length movie.

Cooked is now in post-production, and the 22-year-old writer and director told Deborah Knight he aims to have the film released later this year.

“We will have a trailer out hopefully by the end of next week.

“It’s been my dream ever since I was a little kid, so even getting this far has been everything and more I could’ve asked for.”

Overflowing with ideas, Mr Utiger is already “in the draft phase” for his next story.

Deborah Knight: “Promise me you’ll come on the show when you’ve won an Oscar?”

Cameron Utiger: “Oh, of course – you can come with me!”

Press PLAY below to hear what to expect in Cooked

To learn more about the film, click HERE.

 

Image: Cooked

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLocalNewsNSW
