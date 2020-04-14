2000 vocational training courses now available online

Around 2000 vocational training courses are now being offered online as education adapts to coronavirus measures.

The government website, My Skills, has been repurposed to allow people to complete entire courses online such as accounting, project management and construction.

The course fees will vary state by state.

Federal Employment Minister Michaelia Cash tells Alan Jones they have to keep up with health directions,

“We need to ensure that our training systems are now catering for the way Australians are staying home.”

Image: Getty