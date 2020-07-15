$2 billion JobTrainer program aimed at upskilling Australians

The government will invest $2 billion to help school leavers and job seekers up-skill as they search for a way out of recession.

$500 million will be committed to a new “JobTrainer” scheme to run new courses for thousands of workers to acquire the skills that will be in demand when the pandemic passes.

The government will dedicate $1.5 billion to extend a current wage subsidy for apprentices which was expected to end in September.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash told Ben Fordham 340,000 Australians will benefit from the package.

“Mining and resources, construction, ICT, health, aged and disability care, they are the obvious ones where we know there is that growth.

“We want to see apprentices in training kept on the job.”

