14-year-old charged over high school stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing his schoolmate in Sydney’s north-west.

Emergency services were called to the school in Glenwood about 1.15pm, after reports of a stabbing.

A 16-year-old male student had suffered stab wounds to his stomach and back, and remains is in a stable condition at Westmead Children’s Hospital.

The 14-year-old was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with two counts of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and will appear before a Children’s Court today (Friday 7 May).

Police allege conflict between the students had been intensifying on social media for weeks, before the violence broke out.

Image: Getty