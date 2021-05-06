2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • 14-year-old charged over high school..

14-year-old charged over high school stabbing

2 hours ago
2GB News
Stabbing
Article image for 14-year-old charged over high school stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing his schoolmate in Sydney’s north-west.

Emergency services were called to the school in Glenwood about 1.15pm, after reports of a stabbing.

A 16-year-old male student had suffered stab wounds to his stomach and back, and remains is in a stable condition at Westmead Children’s Hospital.

The 14-year-old was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with two counts of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail and will appear before a Children’s Court today (Friday 7 May).

Police allege conflict between the students had been intensifying on social media for weeks, before the violence broke out.

 

Image: Getty

2GB News
CrimeNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873