14-year-old boy stabbed at Doonside train station

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed in an altercation between youths at Doonside train station in Sydney’s west.

NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Brian Parsell told Jim Wilson the teenager sustained “fairly significant” injuries to his neck, left arm and abdomen and was taken in a serious condition to Westmead hospital.

“I want to just praise the bystanders; there were three bystanders performing first aid before the ambulance arrived and they did an outstanding job in controlling the bleeding.”

Image:  Nine News

