This week, we asked you to tell us why you hate Queensland, and we got some hilarious answers back!

Ahead of Sunday’s State of Origin match, Mark Levy and former Blues captain Paul Gallen threw the callout to the open lines.

Press PLAY below to hear what Levy, Gallen and you told us are the WORST parts of Queensland

But of course, Queensland wasn’t about to go down without a fight.

Here’s their response to Levy and Gallen’s jabs.