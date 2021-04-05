10,000 people allowed to march on ANZAC Day

A new health exemption has been granted, allowing 10,000 people to march on ANZAC Day.

Those who wish to take part will still need to register via the RSL NSW website and check in on the day.

NSW RSL state secretary Jeff O’Brien told Ben Fordham their request for unlimited participants was denied.

“We still have to operate under the restrictions.

“We’ve been told that if we get over the 10,000 we can certainly ask for a further exemption.”

