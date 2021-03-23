Paul Gallen and Mark Levy blow up over ‘inconsistencies’ in Kaufusi incident

Paul Gallen and Mark Levy have engaged in a heated debate over the on-field repercussions for dangerous contact, in the wake of Felise Kaufusi’s tackle on Ryan Matterson.

Mark Levy argued the sin binning of Bulldogs winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was inconsistent with the referee’s decision to allow Kaufusi to play on in the Eels v Storm game, labelling the ref’s power a “cop-out”.

“Mate, you’re kidding aren’t ya?” Gal fought back.

He told Mark he has “no doubt” the elbow was a “glancing blow”, and Matterson was knocked out only by his head hitting the ground.

“There is a big difference between reckless and careless!”

