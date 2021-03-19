2GB
Why the Penrith Panthers needed to lose the 2020 Grand Final

4 hours ago
James Willis
Brian To'oPenrith Panthersrugby league featured
Article image for Why the Penrith Panthers needed to lose the 2020 Grand Final

The Penrith Panthers aren’t resting on their laurels despite a 24-0 round one win over the North Queensland Cowboys.

Penrith Panthers winger Brian To’o acknowledged there were still missed opportunities in the game, telling James Willis the team will need to work more on their attack.

“Defence is pretty important in the game: you can have the best attack and offence, but if you don’t have a good defence then teams will come on top.”

Despite reaching last year’s Grand Final and being cleanly defeated by the Melbourne Storm, To’o described the loss as an important learning experience.

“I felt like we needed that loss to hold on for what’s in store for this year.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
