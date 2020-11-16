Why Billy Slater won’t elevate ‘inevitable’ Immortal Cameron Smith

Billy Slater has poured cold water on plans to award Cameron Smith rugby league’s greatest honour ahead of his time.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has proposed a change to Hall of Fame rules which would allow Cameron Smith to be immortalised ahead of the current benchmark.

Billy told Mark Levy Smith’s immortality is “inevitable” given his achievements, but should have to wait the full five years from retirement.

“When you’ve got guys like Laurie Daley and Darren Lockyer still out of the circle … I find it really hard to elevate anyone else there.”

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website