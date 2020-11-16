2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why Billy Slater won’t elevate ‘inevitable’ Immortal Cameron Smith

11 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterCAMERON SMITHImmortalsrugby league featured
Article image for Why Billy Slater won’t elevate ‘inevitable’ Immortal Cameron Smith

Billy Slater has poured cold water on plans to award Cameron Smith rugby league’s greatest honour ahead of his time.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has proposed a change to Hall of Fame rules which would allow Cameron Smith to be immortalised ahead of the current benchmark.

Billy told Mark Levy Smith’s immortality is “inevitable” given his achievements, but should have to wait the full five years from retirement.

“When you’ve got guys like Laurie Daley and Darren Lockyer still out of the circle … I find it really hard to elevate anyone else there.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s full comments

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873