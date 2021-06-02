2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Why are you laughing?’: Ben Fordham presses Josh Frydenberg

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Josh Frydenberg
Article image for ‘Why are you laughing?’: Ben Fordham presses Josh Frydenberg

Ben Fordham has grilled Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on making changes to the fringe benefits tax (FBT) to help struggling businesses.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has declared any FBT relief needs to be delivered by the federal government.

But when Ben raised the issue with the federal Treasurer he received an unexpected response.

Ben Fordham: “We’ve spoken many times about fringe benefits tax and the fact that if we took it away it would encourage people…”

Josh Frydenberg: *chuckles*

Ben Fordham: “Why are you laughing?”

Press PLAY below to hear the Treasurer’s response

Ben Fordham
BusinessMoneyNewsTax
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873