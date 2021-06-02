‘Why are you laughing?’: Ben Fordham presses Josh Frydenberg

Ben Fordham has grilled Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on making changes to the fringe benefits tax (FBT) to help struggling businesses.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has declared any FBT relief needs to be delivered by the federal government.

But when Ben raised the issue with the federal Treasurer he received an unexpected response.

Ben Fordham: “We’ve spoken many times about fringe benefits tax and the fact that if we took it away it would encourage people…” Josh Frydenberg: *chuckles* Ben Fordham: “Why are you laughing?”

