Why Adam Reynolds takes his cues from the NBA
Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds has explained how an entirely different sport has given him the keys to success in rugby league.
Reynolds is a huge fan of American basketball, and told Mark Levy and Brad Fittler he studies the NBA to learn from the game’s greats.
“I look at their post-match interviews and see what they thought about the game, and how they interact with other players.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: South Sydney Rabbitohs/Official website