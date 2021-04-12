2GB
‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire’: Billy Slater suspects Sharks coach to be rolled

11 hours ago
James Willis
Billy SlaterCRONULLA SHARKSJohn Morrisrugby league featured
Article image for ‘Where there’s smoke, there’s fire’: Billy Slater suspects Sharks coach to be rolled

Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris’ future is in doubt amid rumours Roosters assistant coach Craig Fitzgibbon will be brought in as a replacement.

Billy Slater told James Willis it’s suspicious that Morris’ contract hasn’t been extended yet if it’s going to be.

“Usually where there’s smoke there’s fire.

“Craig Fitzgibbon [is] the best young coach in the game … there’s some big raps coming out of Bondi in regard to [him], so I’m sure the Sharks would be enquiring.”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Image: Matt King/Getty Images

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
