‘Whatever it takes’: Freddy Fittler commits to 2020 State of Origin series

Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler says he’ll do “whatever it takes” to get his boys back in their State of Origin jerseys this year, even if the date needs changed.

The NRL has come under fire for setting a May 28 start date, with many suggesting it’ll be too early to lift COVID-19 player safety restrictions.

Freddy disagrees, telling Mark Levy he supports Peter V’landys’ decision.

“In 43 days there might be no one infected, who knows?”

He argues the length of the season should be the point of contention, not the game’s viability.

“I just can’t see how this ‘ambitious’ date is out of the realm of possibility.

“For people to sit back and criticise, I find it laughable.

“We always talk about Australian spirit, but any time someone does have a go, we just sort of yank them down and ridicule them.”

Image: Getty/Matt King