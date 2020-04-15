2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Whatever it takes’: Freddy Fittler..

‘Whatever it takes’: Freddy Fittler commits to 2020 State of Origin series

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLER

Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler says he’ll do “whatever it takes” to get his boys back in their State of Origin jerseys this year, even if the date needs changed.

The NRL has come under fire for setting a May 28 start date, with many suggesting it’ll be too early to lift COVID-19 player safety restrictions.

Freddy disagrees, telling Mark Levy he supports Peter V’landys’ decision.

“In 43 days there might be no one infected, who knows?”

He argues the length of the season should be the point of contention, not the game’s viability.

“I just can’t see how this ‘ambitious’ date is out of the realm of possibility.

“For people to sit back and criticise, I find it laughable.

“We always talk about Australian spirit, but any time someone does have a go, we just sort of yank them down and ridicule them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Matt King

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.