‘What you’d expect to see in a communist country’: Opposition accuses government of land-banking

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for ‘What you’d expect to see in a communist country’: Opposition accuses government of land-banking

Shadow transport minister Chris Minns says Orchard Hills residents who will have their homes forcibly acquired to make way for a new train station “are being ripped off by their own government.”

The land is being acquired by the government as part of the Sydney Metro connection to Western Sydney Airport.

The shadow minister said by any measure it is “land-banking.”

“These are the definition of hard-working taxpayers and to get ripped of by their own government, in a situation where they’ve taken sixty acres for a station that’s less around four acres.

“On any measure this is land-banking, and the fact that it’s being done on the behalf of the New South Wales government is nothing short of a disgrace.”

Christine Vella, a resident who’s property will be forcibly acquired, said she held “constructive” meetings with Sydney Metro today.

“All of us … Just want to relocate back in the area, like-for-like, which was reinforced today with Sydney Metro,” she said.

Jim Wilson
News
