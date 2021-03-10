2GB
What vaccines will mean for COVID-19 reporting

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for What vaccines will mean for COVID-19 reporting

A medical professor has shed light on how the country’s response to COVID-19 could change as vaccinations continue.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has suggested there should be a move away from reporting case numbers.

Medical Journal of Australia Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham vaccinations will change the way we approach COVID-19.

“Until we’re vaccinated, I think it’s going to be hard not to focus on case numbers because outbreaks will still put lots of people at risk.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

