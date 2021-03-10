What vaccines will mean for COVID-19 reporting

A medical professor has shed light on how the country’s response to COVID-19 could change as vaccinations continue.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has suggested there should be a move away from reporting case numbers.

Medical Journal of Australia Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham vaccinations will change the way we approach COVID-19.

“Until we’re vaccinated, I think it’s going to be hard not to focus on case numbers because outbreaks will still put lots of people at risk.”

