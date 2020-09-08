Wests Tigers walkout coverage ‘no doubt’ an internal leak

Wests Tigers stars Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer have copped backlash from the rugby league community, after walking out on their team’s come-from-behind victory over Manly.

Sharks legend Paul Gallen told Mark Levy the walkout was the “wrong thing to do”.

However, Gal said, issues with the club’s culture run deep, and the players have to want to be there if they want to rise into the top eight.

“I’ve got no doubt someone internally at that club has let the journalist who released it know.

“There’s no way Phil Rothfield’s sitting at home scouring the television, looking for Josh Reynolds and Packer, making sure they’re here there and everywhere.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full